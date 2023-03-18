Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,953 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 5.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.15. 2,602,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,676. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.95.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

