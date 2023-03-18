Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Glatfelter Price Performance

NYSE GLT opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $121.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Wolfgang Laures bought 277,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,440.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 316,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,632.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David C. Elder acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $30,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,880.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wolfgang Laures acquired 277,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $1,030,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 316,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,632.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

About Glatfelter

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 49.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 4,365,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,849,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,276 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 889,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 594,197 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 162.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 905,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 560,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 4,183.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 555,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 542,205 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.