Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Glatfelter Price Performance
NYSE GLT opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $121.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Wolfgang Laures bought 277,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,440.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 316,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,632.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David C. Elder acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $30,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,880.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wolfgang Laures acquired 277,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $1,030,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 316,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,632.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glatfelter (GLT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.