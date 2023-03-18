GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of GDDY opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,484 shares of company stock worth $2,237,822. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the period. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,921,000 after buying an additional 359,601 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

