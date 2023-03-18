Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

