Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.
