Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of GDEN opened at $41.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after buying an additional 194,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 431,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

