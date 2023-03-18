Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.38. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 167.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 50.0% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 119.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 58.1% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 336,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Stories

