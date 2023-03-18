GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.8% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,983,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 105,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 31,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $217.39 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $408.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

