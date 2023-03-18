GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) vs. Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Financial Survey

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) and Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36% Northeast Community Bancorp 33.72% 9.67% 1.97%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GrandSouth Bancorporation and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Northeast Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.49 $16.11 million N/A N/A Northeast Community Bancorp $73.68 million 2.97 $24.84 million $1.61 8.42

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services. The company was founded on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

