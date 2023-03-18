Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.9%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE GPMT opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $61.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile



Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

