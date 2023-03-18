Grassi Investment Management Buys 531 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $180.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.38 and its 200 day moving average is $197.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

