Grassi Investment Management Sells 14,655 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,655 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 48.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

