Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

GTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Gray Television stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $776.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gray Television will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 4,829.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

