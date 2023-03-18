Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of GLRE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.54. 176,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $332.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.96.
Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
