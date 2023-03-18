Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of GLRE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.54. 176,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $332.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 157.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 50.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

