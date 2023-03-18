Gries Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.1 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $329.18 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

