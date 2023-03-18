Gries Financial LLC Purchases 1,906 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $288.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.66.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

