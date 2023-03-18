Gries Financial LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS ICSH opened at $50.21 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

