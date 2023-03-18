Gries Financial LLC Sells 131,203 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,203 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,456,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,093,000 after purchasing an additional 71,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 785,454 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPIP opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $30.97.

