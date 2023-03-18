Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the coupon company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. 5,336,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.82. Groupon has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.
In other Groupon news, Director Jan Barta bought 6,716,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,899,512.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,716,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,899,512.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
