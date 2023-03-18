Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. 5,336,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.82. Groupon has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

Insider Transactions at Groupon

In other Groupon news, Director Jan Barta bought 6,716,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,899,512.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,716,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,899,512.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

About Groupon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $57,632,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 952,415 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 409,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $6,673,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,987,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 841,806 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 158,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

