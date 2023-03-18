Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Guess’ Stock Down 4.5 %
GES opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Amundi bought a new position in Guess’ in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Guess’ by 244.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guess’ by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
About Guess’
Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guess’ (GES)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.