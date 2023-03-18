GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Trading Up 1.6%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.