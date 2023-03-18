H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

NYSE:FUL opened at $64.65 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $203,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

