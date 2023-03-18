Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Trading Down 5%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.62. 218,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 620,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HASI. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 343.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 247,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

