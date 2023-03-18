Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.09

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.09 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 49.60 ($0.60). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 47.90 ($0.58), with a volume of 43,815 shares trading hands.

Hansard Global Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £65.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,182.50, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 18.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.18.

Hansard Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Hansard Global Company Profile

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

