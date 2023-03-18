HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Acquires £19,993.46 in Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) insider Anulika Ajufo bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,087 ($25.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.46 ($24,367.41).
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance
HVPE stock opened at GBX 1,984 ($24.18) on Friday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 1,980.04 ($24.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,663.99 ($32.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 143.41 and a quick ratio of 143.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 627.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,177.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,212.68.
About HarbourVest Global Private Equity
