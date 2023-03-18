HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Acquires £19,993.46 in Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) insider Anulika Ajufo bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,087 ($25.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.46 ($24,367.41).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance

HVPE stock opened at GBX 1,984 ($24.18) on Friday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 1,980.04 ($24.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,663.99 ($32.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 143.41 and a quick ratio of 143.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 627.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,177.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,212.68.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

