Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOG. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of HOG opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

