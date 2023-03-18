Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €192.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €192.00 ($206.45) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Monday, January 16th.
Hypoport Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of HYQ stock opened at €117.70 ($126.56) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €135.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €123.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €72.55 ($78.01) and a 12-month high of €389.80 ($419.14).
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
