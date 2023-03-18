HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.23% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

