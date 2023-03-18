HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

