HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
