Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.01

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 810985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 210,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

