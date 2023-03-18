HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.31) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 2.3 %

HDELY opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

