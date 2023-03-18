Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
MOMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
Hello Group Stock Performance
MOMO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,201. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.87. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group
Hello Group Company Profile
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hello Group (MOMO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.