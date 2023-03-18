Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

MOMO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,201. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.87. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 52,742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

