Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.40

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as low as C$1.24. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 235,906 shares traded.

Hemisphere Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$126.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.