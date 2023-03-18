Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.27. 1,253,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,270. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,495 shares of company stock worth $2,442,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,915,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

