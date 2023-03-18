Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $22.28. 870,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $782.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

