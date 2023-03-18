HEX Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.13 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, HEX has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $49.13 billion and approximately $13.13 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001475 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00365664 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.88 or 0.26577750 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000063 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
