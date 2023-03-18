Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Christopher W. Silcock Sells 90 Shares

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $12,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,113.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.54. 2,830,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,818. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.75.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.