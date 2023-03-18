Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.0% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

