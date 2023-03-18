Horizen (ZEN) Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $144.33 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.70 or 0.00039260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00134211 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00062257 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001634 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,482,388 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

