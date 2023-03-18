Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBNC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.
Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 677,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
About Horizon Bancorp
Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.
