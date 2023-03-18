Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBNC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 677,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

About Horizon Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

