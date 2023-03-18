Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for about 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. 4,484,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

