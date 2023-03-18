Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Shares Down 1.9%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.69 and last traded at $32.73. 1,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

Further Reading

