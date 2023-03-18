HSBC Upgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut ENI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

ENI Trading Down 1.6 %

ENI stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ENI has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

ENI Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of ENI

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ENI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ENI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $388,804,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Articles

