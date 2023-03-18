Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.
Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 7.5 %
Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $871.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.
