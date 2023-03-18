Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $871.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,242,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.