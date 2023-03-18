Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 33.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 23.9% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 22.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 18.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $232,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.