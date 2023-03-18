Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.
Huntsman Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $40.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 33.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 23.9% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 22.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 18.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $232,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.