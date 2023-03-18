IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

IAC stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. Research analysts predict that IAC will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

