IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

About IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

