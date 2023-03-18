iExec RLC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.89 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $136.57 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00006117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

