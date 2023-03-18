Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Acquires 4,173 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey purchased 4,173 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $25,663.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 856,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,450.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beyond Air alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Robert Carey acquired 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00.

Beyond Air Stock Down 4.4 %

Beyond Air stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $194.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 83,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.