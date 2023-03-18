Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases A$58,334.24 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$8.23 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of A$58,334.24 ($38,889.49).
Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 25,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.07 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of A$201,850.00 ($134,566.67).
Dicker Data Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.08.
Dicker Data Cuts Dividend
About Dicker Data
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
