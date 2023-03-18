Insider Buying: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) COO Buys $21,990.00 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $21,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,970. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 7.9 %

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCFC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 102,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 139,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

